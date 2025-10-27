Russian LNG exports tumble 11% in 9M 2025 — IEA

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports dropped by 11% annually during nine months of 2025, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its midterm report for the gas market by 2030.

"The country’s LNG exports fell by 11% (or 3.5 billion cubic meters) y-o-y in Q1-Q3 2025, partly amid the sanctions imposed on the mid-scale Portovaya and Vysotsk LNG plants," IEA said.

Six LNG batches were sold to China from the Arctic LNG 2 project during the period from June to September but their total volume was less than one billion cubic meters, IEA indicated in its report.