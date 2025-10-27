European imports of LNG beat record in nine months — IEA

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. Imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) by Europe reached the all-time high figure over nine months of this year and will keep their record-breaking pace as of the end of this year, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its midterm report for the gas market by 2030.

"Europe’s LNG imports rose by 28% (or almost 28 billion cubic meters) y-o-y and reached an all-time high of 127 billion cubic meters in Q1-Q3 2025. Stronger domestic demand, together with lower piped gas imports and higher storage injections since April, kept European LNG netback prices at a premium compared with key Asian markets. This in turn incentivized flexible LNG cargoes to flow towards Europe," IEA said.

The LNG share in the European gas balance increased from 35% last year to 42% in 2025.