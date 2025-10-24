Eliminating trade frictions with US absolutely realistic — China’s Commerce Ministry

BEIJING, October 24. /TASS/. China believes the goal of resolving trade and economic disagreements with the United States is quite achievable, said Commerce Minister Wang Wentao.

"In recent days, everyone has been paying quite a lot of attention to the Sino-American trade and economic problems," he told a press conference after the fourth plenum of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China of the 20th convocation. "All four rounds of trade and economic consultations between the two countries have convincingly proved that China and the United States, through equal negotiations based on mutual respect, can absolutely find ways to eliminate mutual concerns and find the right path to coexistence."

According to Wang Wentao, by doing so, Beijing and Washington have the opportunity to promote the harmonious and sustainable development of Sino-American trade and economic relations. He also referred to the position of Chinese President Xi Jinping, who said that dialogue and cooperation are "the only right choice" for the two countries.

"China, as a responsible major power, has consistently opposed separation and fragmentation, and firmly supports security and stability of the global value chains," the minister concluded.