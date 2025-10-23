German Economy ministry believes US sanctions won’t affect Rosneft's German subsidiaries

BERLIN, October 23. /TASS/. The German Ministry of Economic Affairs believes that the new sanctions imposed by the administration of US President Donald Trump will not affect Rosneft's subsidiaries, which are under external management by the German government, Reuters reported citing a ministry spokesperson.

According to the ministry spokesperson, US sanctions should not apply to Rosneft's German assets, as they are separate from the Russian parent company and are under German external management, Reuters explains. Germany, according to the agency's source, is seeking to exempt these Rosneft assets from US sanctions.

On September 8, the German Ministry of Economic Affairs announced that the German government had extended the external administration of Rosneft's German assets (Rosneft Deutschland GmbH and RN Refining & Marketing GmbH) until March 10, 2026.

The ministry cited the Energy Security Act as the justification for this move. The ministry stressed that the Federal Network Agency (BNA) retains control over Rosneft Deutschland and its respective stakes in three refineries: PCK in Schwedt, Miro in Karlsruhe, and Bayernoil in Vohburg.

Earlier, the US Treasury Department included Rosneft, Lukoil, and 34 subsidiaries of these companies in a new sanctions package. According to Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova, the new US Treasury sanctions against Russian companies Rosneft and Lukoil will not pose any problems for Russia, which has developed a strong immunity to such restrictions. However, according to her, they send a counterproductive signal, including from the point of view of the Ukrainian settlement.