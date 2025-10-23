Use of seized Russian assets would cost Germany over 100 bln euros — DPA

BERLIN, October 23. /TASS/. The German-Russian Chamber of Commerce has criticized the possible use of frozen Russian assets in Europe to finance Ukraine's military needs, estimating that such a move could cost Germany over 100 bln euros, the DPA agency reported.

"Such a move would be particularly costly for Germany," Matthias Schepp, Chairman of the Chamber's Board said as quoted by the agency.

"Germany has invested in Russia like no other country. Therefore, it stands to lose the most if Russian Central Bank funds are planned to be used to purchase weapons for Ukraine," Schepp said.

Schepp estimated Germany's losses at over 100 bln euros. He mentioned funds held in Russian accounts by German factories and retail chains, as well as companies operating in the energy, pharmaceutical, and household appliance sectors.

The European Union is discussing the possibility of expropriating 210 billion euros in frozen Russian assets to support Kiev. The EU leaders have already instructed the European Commission to thoroughly examine the risks of such a move. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that Berlin supports a loan to Ukraine using Russian assets. Belgium, home to the Euroclear platform where up to 95% of assets are deposited, strongly opposes such a move. Brussels fears the financial risks associated not only with a decline in confidence in the European currency but also with the possible seizure of Belgian assets worldwide based on Russian-initiated claims for compensation for illegally seized funds.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that the global financial and economic order would be destroyed, and economic separatism would only intensify, if the West were to steal frozen Russian assets. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that Moscow would certainly respond to the theft of its assets in Europe. He stressed that the Kremlin intends to organize legal proceedings against those involved in this scheme.