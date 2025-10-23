Growth of Kazakh oil pumping to Germany to 2.5 mln tons real — Transneft

MOSCOW, October 23. /TASS/. Transneft discussed an increase in pumping Kazakh oil to Germany to 2.5 mln metric tons with the country but no details are available thus far, CEO of the Russian oil pipeline operator Nikolay Tokarev told reporters.

"There have been no subject matter, detailed talks, but we provisionally discussed such perspective, it is real," Tokarev said.

According to KazMunayGas, a Kazakh oil and gas company, supplies of Kazakh oil to Germany over the Druzhba oil pipeline totaled about 1.5 mln metric tons over nine months of this year.