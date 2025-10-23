New EU sanctions will not affect EU tourist flow to Russia — Economic Development Ministry

MOSCOW, October 23. /TASS/. The new EU sanctions will not affect tourist travel from European Union countries to Russia, as group tourism has already been canceled, the Russian Ministry of Economic Development told TASS commenting on the new sanctions package.

"This will not affect tourism exports from Russia to EU countries, since group tourism from the EU has been canceled since 2021. Therefore, travel agencies have not been sending large groups since that time. All arrivals are individual tourists," the ministry noted.

The ministry also recalled that a unified electronic visa is available for EU citizens traveling to Russia, allowing them to organize their trips more comfortably.

"Statistics show that Europeans are still interested in Russia. They appreciate Russian culture, value our historical heritage, rich nature, diverse tourism offerings, and our gastronomy," the ministry said, noting that according to Rosstat, around 165,000 EU citizens visited Russia in the first half of 2025.

Earlier, the European Union, as part of its new 19th anti-Russia sanctions package, prohibited the provision of tourist services in Russia.