Price of Brent oil up by over 5% on ICE

MOSCOW, October 23. /TASS/. The price of futures contracts of Brent crude oil for December 2025 delivery has risen by more than 5%, having reached $65.8 per barrel, according to trading data.

As of 12:17 p.m. Moscow time (9:17 a.m. GMT) the Brent price was up by 5.13% at $65.8 per barrel.

By 12:32 p.m. Moscow time (9:32 a.m. GMT) the Brent price had narrowed gains to 4.9% as it traded at $65.66 per barrel. Meanwhile, the price of futures contracts of WTI crude oil for December 2025 delivery was up by 5.04% at $61.45 per barrel.