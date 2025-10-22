Gazprom Board to discuss LNG projects, shale gas on October 28

MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. The Board of Directors of Gazprom will discuss implementation of LNG projects and prospects of shale gas industry development globally at its meeting on October 28, the gas holding said.

"On prospects of development of the shale gas and LNG industry in different regions of the world, opportunities and threats for Gazprom. On implementation of projects in the sphere of liquefied natural gas production and supplies," the company said.

The Board will also discuss implementation of gas supply and gas infrastructure development programs in Russian regions and their timing with regional gas infrastructure development program for public utilities, industrial and other organizations.