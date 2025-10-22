Trade turnover between Russia, Uzbekistan up 8% in 9M 2025

TASHKENT, October 22. /TASS/. The foreign trade turnover between Russia and Uzbekistan grew by more than 8% year on year to $9.391 bln in January - September 2025, the National Statistical Committee of Uzbekistan said.

According to its data, China tops the list in the total volume of the trade turnover with 19.1%, Russia ranks second with 15.7%, and Kazakhstan is third with 5.8%.

Russia, at the same time, is at the top position in the export structure of Uzbekistan. The indicator grew by almost 15% year on year in January - September 2025 and reached about $3.245 bln. Russia accounts for 12.2% of its share in exports of goods and services from Uzbekistan. China is second with the share of 5.2% ($1.392 bln) and Kazakhstan ranks third with 4% ($1.057 bln).

Concerning imports of goods and services by Uzbekistan, China is first with almost 25% increase year on year to $10.021 bln. Imports from Russia showed the increase by 5% annually to $6.16 bln. China has the share of 30.3%, Russia - 18.6%, and Kazakhstan - 7.3%.

The total foreign trade of Uzbekistan grew by 22.9% in January - September of this year to $59.8 bln.