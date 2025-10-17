IMF assumes conflict in Ukraine to continue in 2026 — department director

WASHINGTON, October 17. /TASS/. The International Monetary Fund proceeds in its activities from Kiev’s judgments that the conflict in Ukraine will continue the next year also, Director of the IMF European Department Alfred Kammer said at the briefing.

"We are also reflecting in there that clearly the Ukrainian government has indicated that the war will last longer. The war will be lasting during 2026 and that is also reflected in our projections," Kammer said, commenting on IMF analytical projections for Ukraine.