Gazprom set historical record of daily pipe gas supplies to China

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. Gazprom set a new historical record of daily gas supplies to China over the Power of Siberia gas pipeline on October 16, the Russian gas holding said.

"On October 16, Gazprom recorded the new historical records of daily gas deliveries to China over the Power of Siberia. The volume supplied was above contractual commitments of Gazprom," the company said.

This is already the fourth record since gas pipeline supplies reached the maximum contract level on December 1, 2024, the gas holding said.

The Power of Siberia gas pipeline is operating in full swing, Deputy CEO of Gazprom Vitaly Markelov said earlier.

Since December 1, 2024, Gazprom brought the Power of Siberia gas pipeline to the maximum design capacity of 38 bln cubic meters of gas per year. The pipeline is the largest gas transportation system in Eastern Russia.