Max messenger used daily by 20 million people — Head of Digital Development Ministry

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. The national messenger Max is used daily by 20 million people, Russian Minister of Digital Development Maksut Shadayev announced in the State Duma.

"The national messenger has already gained a large user base in a very short time. According to data provided by our colleagues, it is used daily by 20 million people," he said.

The minister acknowledged the presence of "bottlenecks" with such rapid growth but noted that a large team is working on Max, constantly refining it.

As of October 15, 45 million users had registered with the messenger.