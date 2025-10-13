OPEC maintains forecast for global oil demand growth in 2025-2026

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. Global oil demand in 2025 is expected to increase by 1.3 mln barrels per day (bpd), reaching 105.1 mln bpd, according to the October report of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

In 2026, OPEC projects that oil demand will rise by an additional 1.4 mln bpd to 106.5 mln bpd. Thus, the organization has once again maintained its forecast for demand growth for both this year and the next.

At the same time, China, India, and other Asian countries are expected to account for around 1.2 mln bpd of annual demand growth.

The forecast for global oil demand growth in 2025 remains at around 1.3 mln bpd year-on-year, unchanged from last month’s estimate. In OECD countries, oil demand is projected to rise by approximately 0.1 mln bpd in 2025, while in non-OECD countries, demand is expected to grow by about 1.2 mln bpd this year.

In 2026, global oil demand is forecast to increase by around 1.4 mln bpd year-on-year, also unchanged from last month’s assessment. In OECD countries, demand is expected to rise by roughly 0.1 mln bpd annually, while in non-OECD countries, demand is projected to grow by about 1.2 mln bpd per year.

OPEC has also maintained its forecast for oil supply growth from non-OPEC+ countries in 2026 at 0.6 mln barrels per day (bpd), according to the organization’s September report. In 2025, liquid hydrocarbon production in non-OPEC+ countries is expected to rise by 0.8 mln bpd to 54.01 mln bpd, and in 2026 - by 0.6 mln bpd to 54.6 mln bpd.

The main drivers of oil supply growth among non-OPEC+ countries over the next two years will be the United States, Canada, Brazil, and Argentina.