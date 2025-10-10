EU finance ministers not decide on expropriation of Russian assets

BRUSSELS, October 10. /TASS/. Finance Ministers of EU countries discussed technical aspects of confiscation of Russian sovereign assets at the meeting of the EU Council on Economy and Finance but made no practical decisions, a European diplomatic source told TASS.

"The ministers held a deep and detailed technical discussion on the draft 'reparation loan' presented by the European Commission but there is still a number of issues to be solved. It is premature to speak about specific results," the diplomat said.

The European Commission expects to achieve the decision on this issue to be made by EU countries at the summit on October 23-24, a source told TASS earlier.