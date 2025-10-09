Non-oil and gas revenues of Russian budget up 13.2% in 9M 2025

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. Non-oil and gas revenues of the Russian federal budget grew by 13.2% annually in January - September 2025 to 20.329 trillion rubles ($250.3 bln), the Finance Ministry said on its website.

"Non-oil and gas revenues of the federal budget totaled 20,329 trillion rubles (+13.2% year on year. Receipts of turnover-based revenues, including VAT, increased by 6.5% in January - September in annual terms, which corresponds to internal demand and inflation cooldown trends," the ministry informed.

"Taking that into account, the draft amendments to the budget law for 2025 stipulates a relevant decrease of the forecast of non-oil and gas revenues’ receipt," the ministry added.