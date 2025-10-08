Brussels has long been stealing proceeds from Russian assets — Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. Brussels has long been crafting new formulas and legal frameworks aimed solely at stealing proceeds from seized Russian assets, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

Commenting on the European Commission's proposals for Russia to pay reparations to Ukraine, the diplomat noted that "the European Union and NATO live in an upside-down world, while Russia lives in reality."

"And it has been clear for a long time that Brussels has been stealing income from seized Russian assets. They are using different bases and formulas. Now they've invented some kind of reparations, but the essence is the same - to begin stealing Russian sovereign assets," the diplomat said.

She recalled that in the first half of 2025 alone, Brussels seized and redirected 10.1 billion euros to the Kiev regime.

"On the eve of the Copenhagen summit, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced the disbursement of the ninth tranche of EU macro-financial assistance to [the Kiev regime] under the G7 initiative, along with a loan of another 4 billion euros secured by proceeds from blocked Russian funds," the diplomat noted.

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry emphasized that half of the allocated funds "go to the needs of the Ukrainian armed forces, in particular for the purchase of drones used to kill children."