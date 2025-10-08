Iran increased oil production by more than 120,000 barrels daily — minister

TEHRAN, October 8. /TASS/. Iran increased domestic oil production by more than 120,000 barrels per day amid the reinstatement of sanctions of the UN Security Council, Minister of Petroleum Mohsen Paknejad said.

"During the last year, despite numerous restrictions, record high values of crude oil sales and exports were recorded in some cases. We at the same time saw growth of oil production by more than 120,000 barrels per day," the minister said, cited by the Shana news agency.

Crude oil exports reached record high figures exactly in recent months, despite numerous constraints, Paknejad said. Even snapback triggering for reinstatement of anti-Iranian sanctions of the UN does not create new concerns for oil exports, the minister noted.

On September 26, the UN Security Council turned down the draft resolution tabled by Russia and China, suggesting the six-month extension for Resolution 2231, adopted in support of the Iran’s nuclear program. Anti-Iranian sanctions came into force on September 28.