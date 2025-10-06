European Commission not ready to present Russian assets seizure proposals

BRUSSELS, October 6. /TASS/. The European Commission is not ready yet to present proposals on expropriation of Russian assets under the scheme called a "reparation loan" in Brussels, Commission Spokesperson Arianna Podesta said.

"Not at this stage. I think the leaders have already had a chance to discuss in Copenhagen," she said, answering the question whether the Commission is ready to present such proposals for Ukraine before the EU summit on October 23-24.

The European Union is now discussing the possibility of expropriating 210 bln worth frozen Russian assets for the purpose of supporting Kiev. Leaders of the EU member-states asked the European commission to study risks of such step in detail.