Turkey had no major problems with gas supplies thanks to TurkStream — Erdogan

ANKARA, October 6. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated that thanks to the TurkStream pipeline, his country hasn't faced major problems with gas supplies like Europe has due to the conflict in Ukraine.

"We are diversifying our gas sources. Having a single source of supply and a single route in supply logistics carries serious risks. In the first months of the war between Russia and Ukraine, our European friends personally experienced these difficulties. Thanks to TurkStream, we were one of the countries that survived this period with the fewest losses," Erdogan said, speaking at an energy efficiency forum in Istanbul.