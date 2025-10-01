Gasoline situation in Russia is fully under control — Novak

SOCHI, October 1. /TASS/. The gasoline situation in Russia’s regions remains under control, with the balance of supply and demand across the country ensured, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters on the sidelines of the annual session of the Valdai International Discussion Club.

"The situation is fully under control. The Ministry of Energy is actively working with all regions in routine mode. Overall, we currently have a stable supply-and-demand balance across the country. Certain localized supply issues in some regions are being resolved manually by the Ministry of Energy in cooperation with local authorities, ensuring the availability and delivery of the necessary petroleum products," Novak said.

He added that to secure additional supply on the petroleum products market, the government had decided to impose a ban on diesel exports for non-producers, as well as to extend the gasoline export ban for all market participants.

The day before, the Russian government introduced restrictions on gasoline and diesel exports until the end of this year. The gasoline export ban has been extended for all market participants, while the restrictions on diesel, marine fuel, and other gasoils apply only to non-producers.