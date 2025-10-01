Russian stock indices decline after rising at the opening of main trading session

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. During the main trading session on the Moscow Exchange, the leading indices of the Russian stock market declined after rising at the start of trading. The yuan rate is also declining.

As of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX and RTS indices were up 0.28% to 2,692.17 and 1,026.64 points, respectively. The yuan rate fell 4.8 kopecks to 11.47 rubles.

By 10:15 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX and RTS indices had fallen 0.04% to 2,683.46 and 1,023.32 points, respectively. Meanwhile, the yuan rate accelerated its decline to 7.6 kopecks and was trading at 11.44 rubles.

The Moscow Exchange Index with the additional ticker (IMOEX2) was down 0.07% at the opening of the morning trading session, trading at 2,682.81 points.