Rheinmetall to supply Eastern European customer with $521 mln worth of ammunition

BERLIN, September 29. /TASS/. German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall will supply an Eastern European customer with artillery munitions worth around 444 million euro (about $521 million at the current exchange rate).

"Rheinmetall has been commissioned to supply ammunition to an Eastern European customer. As a subcontractor to Global Military Products, a company commissioned by the US government, Rheinmetall Expal Munitions will supply 155 mm M107 projectiles with M4A2 propellant charges and 105 mm M1 projectiles to the customer. The total value of the contract is around 444 million euro," the company said in a statement.

Of this, 170 million euro has already been booked as a pre-order, meaning that a further 274 million euro in new orders has now been booked, the company said. Deliveries are scheduled to begin in 2026 and be completed in June 2027. The name of the country was not disclosed.

Rheinmetall is Germany’s largest defense company, which has been boosting its production capacities since 2022 with plans to produce up to 1.5 million 155mm artillery shells annually. Rheinmetall has been supplying the Kiev government with military equipment, vehicles and ammunition and is now building an ammunition-producing plant in Ukraine.