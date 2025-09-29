Russia cooperates with G20 members on digital economy issues

CAPE TOWN, September 29. /TASS/. Russia is discussing issues of the digital economy with member countries of the Group of Twenty (G20) for the purpose of implementing a range of bilateral projects and for the expansion of the global partnership in the digital sphere, Deputy Minister for Digital Development Grigory Borisenko told TASS.

The official leads the Russian delegation at the G20 meeting on the digital economy and artificial intelligence held in Cape Town, South Africa.

"It is important for Russia to remain in the context and it is important to support our partners," Borisenko said. "We do not merely stand for our specific interests but support various international activities by our participation in general. In particular, we have bilateral meetings planned, where we will decide on specific practical steps in bilateral cooperation with major countries - members of the Group of Twenty," he said. "We hope that our meetings will lead to specific actions and measures aimed at expanding cooperation in the digital sphere globally," he added.