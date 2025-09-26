Rosatom begins design of new, most powerful floating nuclear power unit

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Rosatom has commenced the design of a new floating nuclear power unit with a capacity of 180 MW, the company’s Deputy Director General for Mechanical Engineering and Industrial Solutions Andrey Nikipelov told TASS.

"We plan to create an entire lineup of floating nuclear power units. Our next concept, which is already in the design phase, is the PEB-180. This floating power unit uses the RITM-400 reactor - the very reactors that we have already manufactured for the icebreaker Leader (the Russian Project 10510 icebreaker Rossiya - TASS)," Nikipelov said.

He noted that Rosatom’s current lineup of floating nuclear power units includes units with a capacity of 106 MW for Russia’s Arctic regions and the PEB-100, a 100 MW export version designed for southern regions. According to Nikipelov, the new 180 MW unit is primarily being designed to meet the needs of Russia’s Arctic regions.