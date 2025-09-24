Economic growth rates in Russia to accelerate in 2027-2028 — minister

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. Positive growth rates in the Russian economy persist, with acceleration expected in 2027-2028, Economic Development Minister Maksim Reshetnikov said.

"Importantly, positive growth rates are maintained throughout the forecast horizon, with a gradual acceleration in 2027-2028. Domestic demand, primarily consumer demand, will remain the primary growth driver for all three years. This demand is driven by growth in real wages and household incomes," he said at a government meeting.

Meanwhile, in 2025-2026, Russia’s GDP growth rates are expected to slow down following "very high growth of over 4% in 2023-2024," the minister noted, adding that "this is a consequence of a decline in inflationary pressure, which is necessary to achieve balanced and sustainable growth rates in the coming years."