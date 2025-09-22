Gold price hits fresh all-time high, surpasses $3,750 per troy ounce

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. The price of gold futures contracts for December 2025 delivery on the Comex exchange (a division of the New York Mercantile Exchange) has hit a fresh all-time high as it surpassed $3,750 per troy ounce, according to trading data.

As of 9:44 a.m. Moscow time (6:44 a.m. GMT), the gold price was up by 0.54% at $3,751.4 per troy ounce. By 10:10 a.m. Moscow time (7:10 a.m. GMT) the price of gold had narrowed gains to 0.37% as it traded at $3,745 per ounce.

Meanwhile earlier on Monday the price of silver futures contracts for December 2025 delivery on the Comex exchange (a division of the New York Mercantile Exchange) surpassed $44 per troy ounce for the first time since August 22, 2011.