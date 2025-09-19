Rosatom to offer Philippines construction of small-capacity NPPs, floating power units

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. Russia’s Rosatom state corporation is ready to offer the Philippines the construction of small-capacity nuclear power plants and floating power units, Russian Deputy Industry and Trade Minister Alexey Gruzdev said at a plenary meeting of the joint Russian-Philippine commission on trade and economic cooperation.

"We see significant potential for cooperation in the area of peaceful use of nuclear energy: the state corporation Rosatom is ready to offer effective energy solutions, including the construction of small-capacity nuclear power plants, as well as floating power units," he said.

The Russian side is also open to expanding cooperation with the Philippines in the area of nuclear medicine, the official added.