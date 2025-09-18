Putin instructs parliament to factor national goals, including defense, into next budget

NOVO-OGARYOVO, September 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has asked parliament to ensure that the upcoming federal budget incorporates all national goals set for the country through 2030, including social development and strengthening defense capabilities.

"I would like to remind you about the national projects and the national development goals. These are universally recognized as critically important – the benchmarks we must pursue and the objectives we must achieve. And of course, in deciding on the budget for next year, I would ask you to keep this in mind," Putin said at a meeting with parliamentary faction leaders.

"We are meeting national development targets, implementing national projects, maintaining social spending, advancing infrastructure, strengthening defense capabilities, and developing the real sectors of the economy connected with defense," the president stressed.