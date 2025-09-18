Central Bank chief calls boosting labor productivity only way to achieve high growth rates

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. Increasing labor productivity is the only possible way to achieve high rates of Russia’s economic growth, Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said at the Moscow Financial Forum.

"Regarding labor productivity, it's not just the main path, it's the only possible way for our country to achieve high growth rates. There's simply no alternative. Russians will have expensive labor, and people will have high salaries. This requires high labor productivity," she said.

Companies in Russia are increasing productivity in various ways, Nabiullina added.