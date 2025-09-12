Silver price surpasses $43 per troy ounce on Comex first since September 2011

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. The price of silver futures contracts for December 2025 delivery on the Comex exchange (a division of the New York Mercantile Exchange) has surpassed $43 per troy ounce for the first time since September 5, 2011, according to trading data.

As of 11:53 a.m. Moscow time (8:53 a.m. GMT), the silver price was $43.04 per troy ounce (+0.91%). By 12:04 p.m. Moscow time (9:04 a.m. GMT), the silver price had narrowed gains to 0.63% as it traded at $42.92 per troy ounce.

Meanwhile the price of gold futures contracts for December 2025 delivery was down by 0.39% at $3,677.3 per troy ounce.