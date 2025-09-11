Aeroflot to perform first regular flight to Krasnodar from Moscow on September 17

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Aeroflot plans to operate the first regular flight from Moscow to Krasnodar on September 17, the Federal Agency for Air Transport (Rosaviatsiya) reported.

"The first regular flight to Krasnodar from Moscow is expected to be performed by Aeroflot on September 17," the report said.

The Russian Transport Ministry said earlier on Thursday that the airport of Krasnodar resumed flights from 9:00 a.m. Moscow time (6:00 a.m. GMT) on September 11. Aeroflot Chief Executive Officer Sergey Aleksandrovsky told reporters that the company plan to launch direct flights to the capital of Kuban from a number of Russian cities in September, adding that the restart of the program of international flights from Krasnodar is also planned by the end of September.

Krasnodar Airport has not served aircraft since the end of February 2022 for safety reasons. The airport maintained a high level of readiness to resume operations throughout the period of temporary restrictions, the ministry noted.