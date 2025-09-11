Aeroflot to restore program of international flights from Krasnodar in September

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Aeroflot will resume flights between Moscow and Krasnodar on September 17, Chief Executive Officer of the Russian air carrier Sergey Aleksandrovsky said, adding that it also plans to launch direct flights to Krasnodar from a number of Russian cities this month.

The plan is to restart the program of international flights from Krasnodar by the end of September, with the air carrier operating flights to Yerevan, Istanbul, and Dubai (Al Maktoum Airport), he added.

"Aeroflot will resume flights between Moscow and Krasnodar on September 17. We also plan to launch direct flights to the capital of Kuban from St. Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, Krasnoyarsk, Ufa, Kazan, and Novosibirsk in September," Aleksandrovsky told reporters.

The Russian Transport Ministry said earlier on Thursday that the airport of Krasnodar resumed flights from 9:00 a.m. Moscow time (6:00 a.m. GMT) on September 11. Krasnodar Airport has not served aircraft since the end of February 2022 for safety reasons. The airport maintained a high level of readiness to resume operations throughout the period of temporary restrictions, the ministry noted.

The Federal Agency for Air Transport (Rosaviatsiya) said that civilian aircraft flights to the Krasnodar airport may be performed daily from 9:00 a.m. Moscow time (6:00 a.m. GMT) Moscow time to 7:00 p.m. (4:00 p.m. GMT) starting September 11. Flight intensity is no more than five takeoff and landing operations per hour. Aeroflot is expected to perform the first regular flight on September 17.