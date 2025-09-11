Azur Air to consider possibility of flights from Krasnodar to foreign resorts

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Azur Air will consider the possibility of performing charter flights from Krasnodar to foreign resorts, the air carrier said.

"Azur Air will consider the possibility of resuming flights from Krasnodar as part of charter flight programs to foreign resorts," a company representative said.

The airport of Krasnodar has been opened for serving flights on September 11. Civilian aircraft flights to the Krasnodar airport may be performed daily from 9:00 a.m. Moscow time (6:00 a.m. GMT) Moscow time to 7:00 p.m. (4:00 p.m. GMT), the Federal Agency for Air Transport (Rosaviatsiya) noted. Flight intensity is no more than five takeoff and landing operations per hour. Aeroflot will perform the first flight on September 17.

Krasnodar Airport has not served aircraft since the end of February 2022 for safety reasons. The airport maintained a high level of readiness to resume operations throughout the period of temporary restrictions, the Russian Transport Ministry noted.