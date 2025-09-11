Macroeconomic situation in Russia remains stable — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Russia maintains macroeconomic stability despite the difficult situation on global markets, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a briefing when commenting on the situation with exchange rates.

"The macroeconomic situation remains calm, reliable, and predictable, despite the rather turbulent state of affairs in the global economy," he said.

The situation with the dollar and euro exchange rate fluctuations is a market process, Peskov said when asked what this trend is connected with.