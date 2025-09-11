Scientists lift buoy station after 4 years of ocean observation

ST. PETERSBURG, September 11. /TASS/. Scientists lifted from the Arctic Ocean an automatic buoy station from a depth of about two kilometers. The station has taken underwater measurements for four years, the press service of the Arctic and Antarctic Research Institute (AARI, St. Petersburg) said.

According to the institute's experts, the station's all equipment has preserved functions and recorded data fully. Scientists have started decoding and processing them.

The station was lifted off the Akademik Tryoshnikov scientific expedition vessel heading for the North Pole-42 drifting station.