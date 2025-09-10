Euro exchange rate exceeds 99 rubles on interbank market first since February 12

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. The euro exchange rate in the Russian interbank market has surpassed 99 rubles for the first time since February 12, 2025, according to Finam platform data.

As of 10:42 a.m. Moscow time (7:42 a.m. GMT), the euro exchange rate was up by 1.31% at 99.22 rubles. Meanwhile, the dollar exchange rate in the Russian interbank market was up by 1.25% at 84.74 rubles.

By 10:57 a.m. Moscow time (7:57 a.m. GMT), the euro had extended gains to 1.42% as it traded at 99.327 rubles while the dollar was up by 1.65% at 85.0787 rubles, having surpassed 85 rubles first since April 11, 2025.