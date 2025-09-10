Russian stock indices decline as main trading session starts

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Russian stock indices decline at the start of main trading session on the Moscow Exchange.

As of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time, MOEX and RTS indices fell by 0.64% to 2,916.21 and 1,103.95 points, respectively. Yuan exchange rate grew by 3.85 kopecks to 11.8165 rubles.

By 10:40 a.m. Moscow time, MOEX and RTS indices slowed their decline to 0.4% and were at 2,924.3 and 1,106.67 points, respectively. Meanwhile, the yuan exchange rate accelerated its growth to 11.892 rubles (+11.4 kopecks).

The Moscow Exchange index with an additional code (IMOEX2) grew by 0.03% at the opening of the morning trading session and was at 2,936.98 points, according to trading data at 07:00 a.m. Moscow time. By 07:10 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index began to decline and was at 2,934.07 points (-0.06%).

Moscow Exchange suspended trading in dollars and euros from June 13, 2024 due to US sanctions imposed against it and the National Clearing Center. To determine the dollar and euro to ruble exchange rates, the Bank of Russia uses bank reports and information from over-the-counter trading.