Russian ministry expects parallel imports at $25 bln in 2025

VLADIVOSTOK, September 8. /TASS/. Russia’s Ministry of Industry and Trade projects the volume of parallel imports by the end of 2025 at $25 bln, with imports of goods within the mechanism consistently declining, Minister Anton Alikhanov said in an interview with TASS on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

In total, goods worth $14.6 bln were imported via parallel imports from January to July of this year.

"By the end of 2025, the projected volume of parallel imports will be around $25 bln. Meanwhile I would like to note that we are consistently moving towards reduction of the volume of goods supplied using the parallel import mechanism," he said.

In particular, this volume equaled around $1.6 bln in June, and $1.4 bln in July, while in May it was $2.3 bln. "The reduction is significant. We will continue to reduce the list based on the development of Russian production of such goods or the organization of supplies of analogues from friendly countries," the minister said.

In July, the Russian Industry and Trade Ministry drafted further changes to the list of parallel import goods. The document, among others, excludes such brands as Ricoh, Biorepair, Amazone, Oral-B, Braun, Trimble, and Spin Master from the list, and adds new items, including Carl Zeiss, Karl Storz, and A&D. The changes will affect the categories of perfumes, industrial equipment, medical equipment, transport components, and toys.

According to the draft order, the planned date of its entry into force is January 2026, while some provisions may be enforced on October 30, 2025.

In early March 2022, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed a decree abolishing liability for so-called parallel imports. The government allowed the import of popular original foreign-made goods into the country without the consent of the copyright holders. Since then, the list of goods permitted for import has been changed several times.

