Russian has great prospects as language of dialogue, friendship — MP

VLADIVOSTOK, September 7. /TASS/. The Russian language helps understand the multinational nature of the country, it has great prospects as a language of dialogue and friendship, Deputy Speaker of the State Duma Irina Yarovaya told TASS in an interview on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"The Russian language as a language of dialogue and friendship has the greatest prospects. Because there are not only words, as in any language, but there are very deep emotional and moral meanings that reflect the national character in the Russian language. Knowing the Russian language will therefore help understand the Russian multinational character, which reflects charity, kindness, hard work, sacrifice, and sincerity," Yarovaya said.

Russia gave many scientific discoveries to the mankind, she said, this is why learning the Russian language is not only a matter of culture, "it is a matter of scientific and technological development and scientific and technological progress. Russia has reasonable ambitions for leadership in these matters."

The vice speaker also noted that Russian scientists, when interacting with specialists from other countries, can "rely on the cultural foundations that [Russia] has for greater mutual understanding, including in matters of scientific and technical cooperation."

The Tenth Eastern Economic Forum was held in Vladivostok on September 3-6. The main theme of the EEF is The Far East: Cooperation for Peace and Prosperity. The EEF is organized by the Roscongress Foundation. TASS is the general information partner of the forum.