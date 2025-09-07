Crimea to review development strategy after end of conflict — official

VLADIVOSTOK, September 7. /TASS/. The Republic of Crimea will review the region's development strategy according to the results of the special military operation, Chairman of the State Council of the region Vladimir Konstantinov told TASS on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"The end of the special military operation may return Crimea to its gas production. According to experts, this is possible with no high costs and not within a long period of time. We had our own gas, it was used mainly for household needs. Perhaps a strategy will be developed here. But let's wait for peace, and then the situation will be clearer. With regard to water, gas, electricity, all this will already be determined by the results of the special military operation," he said.

The Tenth Eastern Economic Forum was held in Vladivostok on September 3-6. The main theme of the EEF is The Far East: Cooperation for Peace and Prosperity. As part of the forum's business program, more than 100 thematic sessions were held, divided into seven blocks. The forum was attended by more than 8,400 participants from 75 countries and territories. The EEF is organized by the Roscongress Foundation. TASS is the general information partner of the forum.