TASS ready to create 'Russia in the Arctic' national brand jointly with other media

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. TASS Russian news agency is ready to create a unified national media brand -Russia in the Arctic - together with other media and social networks. The agency's Director General Andrey Kondrashov voiced this initiative at the Eastern Economic Forum.

"We may create a single national media brand - Russia in the Arctic - or Arctic Russia, and integrate it gradually in line with agreements with federal channels, online media and social networks. <...> We are ready to undertake everything," he said.

In order to create a lively, continuous interest in the Arctic in the society, especially among young people, those should be not one-time promotions, but powerful media support and systematic work through modern formats, he continued. Annual major business events and forums, international expeditions and new facilities should be accompanied not only by a political and economic agenda, but also by culture, science, and youth initiatives.

"TASS is ready to act as an integrator of projects to create a comprehensive information ecosystem dedicated to the Russian North. TASS's Nauka editorial office may play an important role in promoting the Arctic. After all, it is science - climatology, oceanology, new materials and digital navigation - that is the base for safe and sustainable development of the region and the Northern Sea Route. We are ready to launch a special section - the Arctic Science - to explain complex processes in simple language, to create multimedia long-reads, infographics and visualizations about the role of scientific research in the North's development, to tell live about work of expeditions and laboratories, and to form a pool of experts who will become the "voice of science" on the Arctic agenda," he said.

TASS may use its resources to turn the Arctic and the Northern Sea Route into a comprehensive national project in the media - a point where economics, high technology, ecology and human stories come together.

The Arctic must become close to young people

According to him, the Arctic needs to be recognizable and familiar to young people - this could be done by using different formats. "[To organize] an annual press tour (media expedition) for top bloggers. <...> Wherever young people and their attention may be hooked, we must use these means. I believe that big businesses operating in the Arctic may support this idea. The goal is to create a wave of content (streams, vlogs, posts) on social networks," he added.

Press tours on special topics could be organized at least four or five times a year, he continued. Every press tour may promote the Arctic's certain aspect in different seasons.

TASS's director general suggested holding a national completion among students - the Arctic Impulse. Its task would be to draw attention to the Arctic as well as to make specialists and create ideas for the region. The competition would be in several categories: essays on current challenges in the Arctic, video reports, and scientific projects aimed at solving applied problems of the North. The main reward for the winner would be participation in a real expedition along the Northern Sea Route on an icebreaker or a trip to the polar station. Best works will be published on all TASS resources, and their authors will join the talent pool for future Arctic projects. That would be another social elevator for talented youth.

He also stressed the importance of creating content that could be used at school lessons, exhibitions, and festivals. Those are immersive VR tours with bloggers and science promoters, where anyone may "try" being aboard a nuclear icebreaker, at a drifting station, or at reindeer herders' camp.

First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma's Committee on Information Policy, Information Technologies and Communications Marina Kim noted the importance of creating an expert staff that would promote these areas. "We will involve as an integrator TASS, as well as other media, various NGOs to have this work fully systematic, so that we could help each other," she said.

The 10th Eastern Economic Forum takes place in Vladivostok from September 3 to 6 under the theme "The Far East: Cooperation for Peace and Prosperity." The business program will feature more than 100 thematic sessions divided into seven tracks. The forum is expected to bring together over 4,500 participants from more than 70 countries and territories. The Roscongress Foundation is the event's organizer, with TASS as its general information partner.