Far Eastern ports reach capacity of almost 400 million tons — minister

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. The cargo handling capacity of the Far Eastern ports reached about 400 million tons – currently it stands at 390 million tons, Minister for Development of the Far East and Arctic Alexey Chekunkov said in an interview with Rossiya-24 TV channel.

"We may speak about some faster development of port capacities. In the Far East, the ports' handling capacity is approaching 400 million tons – 390 million tons [of cargo]. The ground infrastructures do not allow for that high handling. It is known that the Eastern Polygon of railways reached the president's target of 180 million tons in 2024," he said.

Successful transportation of goods to the East will develop also through coordination of work between the Northern Sea Route, the Far East ports and the Eastern Polygon's third stage, he said. "Connecting the Northern Sea Route, the Far East, river and meridian routes, and the third stage of the Eastern Polygon are just the measures for generations to come to allow cargoes from the Central European part of Russia, the Urals, and Siberia to smoothly, so to say, descend towards the East," he added.