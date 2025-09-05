Central Bank extends restrictions on foreign currency cash withdrawals until March 9, 2026

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia has extended restrictions on cash withdrawals of foreign currency for another six months, until March 9, 2026, in connection with ongoing sanctions against Russia, the regulator’s website reported.

"The Bank of Russia maintains restrictions on cash foreign currency due to sanctions imposed against our country, which prohibit domestic financial institutions from acquiring cash currency of Western countries," the statement said.

For citizens whose foreign currency accounts or deposits were opened before March 9, 2022, the withdrawal limit remains at the balance of funds as of 00:00 Moscow time on that date, but not exceeding $10,000 or the equivalent in euros, regardless of the account or deposit currency – provided that they have not previously exercised this option, the regulator noted. Remaining funds may still be withdrawn in rubles.

The Bank of Russia first introduced restrictions on cash withdrawals of foreign currency in 2022.