Companies that have not left Russian market want to expand cooperation — Putin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. Companies from a number of countries, with which there are certain difficulties, have not left the Russian market and intend to expand their cooperation, President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"Companies from some countries, with which, politically, based on the current situation, there are problems, work, they have not gone anywhere. And they still want to expand cooperation," he said.

Many European companies left the Russian market, but at a loss, Putin added.

The 10th Eastern Economic Forum is taking place in Vladivostok from September 3 to 6 under the theme "The Far East: Cooperation for Peace and Prosperity." The business program features more than 100 thematic sessions divided into seven tracks. The forum has brought together over 4,500 participants from more than 70 countries and territories. The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the EEF, with TASS as its general information partner.