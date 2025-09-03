Russia’s Sakhalin sees Asia-Pacific region as main market for its oil products — governor

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. Russia’s Sakhalin region sees the countries of the Asia-Pacific region as the main market for its oil products, region’s governor Valery Limarenko said on the sidelines of the 10th Eastern Economic Forum.

According to him, the region’s authorities and Gazprom are currently working on the project of a gas condensate processing plant.

"We are currently at the stage where the investment case is being completed, and the project stage is about to start. We have already determined what will be produced from gas condensate there - it is naphtha, which is intended for export. <…> Today, we already have export offers for all range of products. In this regard, everything is fine with the market, because we are located in the center of the Asia-Pacific region. <…> In our case, it is quite obvious that we speak about the markets of the Asia-Pacific region. Oil, gas, hydrocarbon processing, new energy, petrochemicals - it is all about the growing market in the Asia-Pacific region. We are players on this market and we have a segment there," he said in an interview with RBC.

Limarenko noted that the Gazprom plant also plans to produce diesel fuel and aviation kerosene.

"The plant will produce aviation kerosene, which will be used in our Far Eastern company, Aurora. They will also produce diesel fuel, in fact, the plant will provide raw materials for all our transport, including sea transport," the governor added.

