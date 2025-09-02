Russia not going to launch separate space program — First Deputy PM

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. Russia is not developing a separate federal space program, First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov said in an interview with TASS Director General Andrey Kondrashov on the verge of the Eastern Economic Forum.

"All the areas planned for implementation as part of the Federal Space Program 2036 are currently 'immersed' in full scope into the Space National Project and federal projects constituting its parts. There will be no separate federal space program," Manturov said.

Efforts to implement the National Project on space exploration are planned to start on January 1 of the next year, head of the Russian space corporation Roscosmos Dmitry Bakanov said earlier.

The 10th Eastern Economic Forum will take place in Vladivostok from September 3 to 6 under the theme "The Far East: Cooperation for Peace and Prosperity." The business program will feature more than 100 thematic sessions divided into seven tracks. Over 4,500 participants from more than 70 countries and territories are expected to attend. The forum is organized by the Roscongress Foundation, with TASS serving as its general information partner.