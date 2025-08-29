Rollout of carbon quotas system by China not to create barriers for Russian exporters

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Introduction of the carbon emission quotas trading system by China in a number of key industries since 2027 should not create barriers for Russian exporters, department director at the Russian Ministry of Economic Development Nikita Kondratyev told TASS.

"China’s actions confirm that the US withdrawal from the Paris Agreement did not lead to lowering significance of the climatic agenda. China, India, Brazil and other Global South countries continue ramping up their efforts in combating the climate change and are becoming global leaders in this direction," Kondratyev said.

The department director pointed out that significance of climate problems is growing and noted that Russia considers necessary to continue participating in talks within the framework of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Paris Agreement. This is the only way for Russia to be able to influence the pace and the direction of occurring changes.

Changes in the Chinese quotas trading system, particularly the expansion to cover cement, steel and aluminum production, make it more similar to the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism of the European Union, Kondratyev said. At the same time, the issue of methodologies for calculations of emissions to be used in the Chinese system and their compatibility with European methodologies remain current. Conclusions could only be made after the full launch of both mechanisms.

"The changes under way should not create trade barriers for Russian exporters to China. We expected when developing and approving standards of carbon footprint calculations and the regulatory basis for functioning of the voluntary carbon market that these steps in the future should facilitate access to foreign markets for Russian exporters, even in case carbon regulation is introduced and toughened in them," the official said.

Russia will continue its collaborative work with Chinese counterparts within the framework of relevant bilateral format in order to prevent the transformation of Chinese approaches into trade barriers for national exporters, Kondratyev added.