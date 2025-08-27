Tourist flow in Russia expected to reach 48 mln trips during 2025 summer season

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. Tourist traffic within Russia from May through September 2025 is forecasted to reach 48 mln trips, Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov reported at a meeting of President Vladimir Putin with government members.

"During the summer tourist season, from May to September, we anticipate 48 mln trips across the country - an increase of 8% compared to last year. For May and June alone, we observed 16.5 mln trips, up 10%," he said.

According to the minister, the most popular destinations among tourists traditionally include Moscow, St. Petersburg, Tatarstan, and the Black Sea coast. In particular, tourist traffic to Crimea grew by 11% compared with the previous summer, while traffic to the Krasnodar region also increased slightly, despite the situation in Anapa. "We expect that the opening of the airport in Gelendzhik will improve the figures by the end of the season," Reshetnikov emphasized.

Additionally, a notable increase in tourist trips is observed in Adygea, Karachay-Cherkessia, as well as the Nizhny Novgorod and Tver regions.

The head of the Ministry of Economic Development highlighted that foreign tourists are increasingly traveling across Russia. In particular, inbound tourist traffic in June 2025 rose by 18% compared with June of the previous year. This growth is supported by the simplification of the visa regime, an increase in direct flights from friendly countries, and the international promotion program for Russian tourism, Discover Russia.