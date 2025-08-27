Exports of Indian goods to the US may plunge 43% due to tariffs

NEW DELHI, August 27. /TASS/. Indian exports to the United States are forecast to decline by 43% because of 50-percent tariffs set on the goods from the country by the Washington administration, analysts of the GTRI research center says.

Authors of the research predict Indian exports will plummet from $86.5 bln in the financial year of 2025 (ending on March 31, 2026) and to $49.6 bln in the financial year of 2026.

The analytical center calculated that although 30% of exports worth $27.6 bln will not be covered by tariffs and 4%, mainly auto parts, will be under 25% tariffs, the remaining part or 66% worth $60.2 bln will face the full tariff charge of 50%, including apparel, textile, gems and jewelry, shrimps, carpets and furniture.

Exports from these sectors may fell by 70% to $18.6 bln, leading to the overall contraction of deliveries to the US by 43% and threatening hundreds of thousands of jobs, analysts cautioned.

Actions of the US are a serious challenge for the Indian economy, GTRI added.